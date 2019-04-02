



NEW YORK (CBS) – About 1,500 faux “Cheetah Fur” jackets for infants are being recalled because their snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children.

The mid-weight jackets made in China were sold between July 2018 and February 2019 at Carter’s, TJ Maxx/Marshalls and Century 21 stores nationwide, as well as online, for about $65.

So far there have been two reports of the snaps coming off the jacket. In one case, a child began to choke.

The jacket is intended for infants 12 to 24 months old. The underside of the label on recalled jackets includes the number C2185125-CT or C218525.

Consumers should take the recalled jacket away from children. Read the full recall notice here.