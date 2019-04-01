



BOSTON (CBS) – I feel it is obligatory to start this blog by saying no, this is not an April Fool’s joke. Anytime you mention snow on April 1st, that is likely the first thought that comes to mind.

What’s that? You thought winter was over? Ha! Welcome to New England, where we have two seasons…winter and summer (which you can’t really count on until Memorial Day Weekend).

Snow in April has certainly happened before. I don’t have to remind any native New Englanders about April 1, 1997, otherwise known as the April Fool’s Day Blizzard. 25.4” of snow fell in Boston and some areas received over 30”! No, nothing like that is coming this week. But, we are in for a quick moving, potent nor’easter here on Wednesday morning.

Strange that the first legit nor’easter is coming after winter has officially ended…we didn’t really get one all season.

So let’s dive in…rain, wind and perhaps, some snow on the way…

TIMELINE:

Rain arrives around 1am Wednesday morning. By 5am, it is raining steadily, if not hard in most of central and eastern Massachusetts.

During the morning commute (between 6a-9a), the rain begins changing to some wet snow in parts of Worcester and Middlesex County and across southern New Hampshire. The rain and wet snow taper off from west to east between 9a and Noon.

A very quick moving storm, and a rapid recovery Wednesday afternoon, with sunshine emerging and temperatures climbing into the 50s.

RAIN AND SNOW AMOUNTS:

The heaviest rain will fall across southeastern MA, especially over the Cape and Islands. Expect about .5” of rain in the Boston area and up to 1 – 1.5” over the Cape. Lower amounts to the northwest.

As for snow, this is a very tough call as temperatures will be borderline during this event (classic April stuff). The best chance of any snow accumulation locally would be in Worcester County and western Middlesex County. Southern New Hampshire, northwest Rhode Island and northeast Connecticut may also be in the “bullseye”.

Tough to say how much of the wet snow would accumulate versus melting on contact. Some areas could receive as much as a few inches of snow (in the areas listed above) should the precipitation come down heavy enough and temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s. Given that this would be occurring during the Wednesday morning commute, it may cause some travel issues.

WIND:

This storm is going to be a deep area of low pressure, packing a decent punch of wind as it passes by our area. While the strongest gusts will remain just offshore, the Cape and Islands may catch the fringe of the core of strongest winds Wednesday morning.

Current wind gust forecast:

Cape and Islands: 50-60mph

Bristol and Plymouth counties and immediate Coastline from Boston to Cape Ann: 35-50mph

Rest of area northwest of I95: 15-35mph

COASTAL FLOODING:

The tides are not astronomically high. Also, the high tides are coming around 11pm Tuesday and 11am Wednesday (general before and after the peak of the storm). So no significant coastal flooding is expected.

The forecast track of this storm will likely wobble a bit in the coming 24 hours. A bit to the east and all the strongest winds are offshore as well as the heaviest precipitation. A bit to the west and we have a legit nor’easter with wind, heavy rain and the possibility of some wet snow. So, as always, stay tuned!