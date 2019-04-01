



BOSTON (CBS) – An Uber driver facing charges for allegedly raping a woman on the Esplanade in Boston is due in court Monday.

Daudah Mayanja, 37, is charged with two counts of rape. He is due to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

Boston Police say Mayanja raped a woman around 1:15 a.m. in the area of the Esplanade. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on the Ugandan citizen and increased his bail to $100,000.

He was held through the weekend. On Monday morning, Mayanja was taken from the Massachusetts State Police barracks to the courthouse in handcuffs.