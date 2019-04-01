  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT, Tobin Bridge


BOSTON (CBS) – If the Tobin Bridge is part of your commute get ready for some major changes.

A two-year construction project on the bridge starts at 9 p.m. Monday.

One lane will be closed on the northbound side during the day and two lanes will be shut down overnight.

The Tobin Bridge (WBZ-TV)

To help commuters, the MBTA is adding service on the Blue Line, there will be free fares on four stops of the SL3 bus line inbound and it’s recommended you use the Haverhill or Newburyport-Rockport commuter rail line when possible.

“We expect traffic to be very, very heavy initially over the next two-to-three weeks as that work zone is established and if you have an opportunity to use another mode of travel, a different route or to flex your schedule, we urge you to do so especially over the next two weeks before traffic really settles in,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

“We encourage everyone to start making smart travel decisions after we start our lane closures, such as building extra time into your commute, using travel tools such as Waze, Google Maps and Mass 511 and looking at and finding the best route, time and mode of travel to make it to where you need to go.”

The second phase of construction will begin in May. That’s when a southbound lane in the Chelsea curves area will close, meaning commuters will have only two lanes of travel in each direction.

For more information, visit the MassDOT website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s