



BOSTON (CBS) – If the Tobin Bridge is part of your commute get ready for some major changes.

A two-year construction project on the bridge starts at 9 p.m. Monday.

One lane will be closed on the northbound side during the day and two lanes will be shut down overnight.

To help commuters, the MBTA is adding service on the Blue Line, there will be free fares on four stops of the SL3 bus line inbound and it’s recommended you use the Haverhill or Newburyport-Rockport commuter rail line when possible.

“We expect traffic to be very, very heavy initially over the next two-to-three weeks as that work zone is established and if you have an opportunity to use another mode of travel, a different route or to flex your schedule, we urge you to do so especially over the next two weeks before traffic really settles in,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

“We encourage everyone to start making smart travel decisions after we start our lane closures, such as building extra time into your commute, using travel tools such as Waze, Google Maps and Mass 511 and looking at and finding the best route, time and mode of travel to make it to where you need to go.”

The second phase of construction will begin in May. That’s when a southbound lane in the Chelsea curves area will close, meaning commuters will have only two lanes of travel in each direction.

Helpful graphic from @MassDOT @JacqueGoddard that explains the lane closures on the Tobin Bridge which begin at 9 PM as part of a construction project. Rehab work will last for the next two years. #wbz pic.twitter.com/Wsb8nApGec — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) April 1, 2019

For more information, visit the MassDOT website.