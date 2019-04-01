SALEM (CBS) – One person suffered serious injuries after she was hit by an elderly woman in the parking lot of Walmart in Salem. Police said the injured woman was putting her children in the car when the crash happened.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. Salem Police said the elderly driver lost control in the parking lot on Highland Ave.

The woman struck three parked cars. One vehicle in the parking lot had heavy front-end damage while another had its bumper ripped off.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The woman’s children were not injured.