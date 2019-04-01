BOSTON (CBS) — It took all of five minutes after Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement before people started to talk about the tight end’s potential comeback. Most aren’t convinced that the 29-year-old has played his final snap for the New England Patriots.

It appears you can put quarterback Tom Brady in that group, or at least he’s really hoping to have Gronkowski back in the fold in 2019. Brady is adding more fuel to the comeback fire thanks to a simple comment on an Instagram post.

The NFL’s Instagram account posted a picture showing that Gronkowski owns the most receiving touchdowns from Brady, with 78 of their career connections going for a score. Gronk’s retirement would set that number in stone, but Brady isn’t ready to deal with that reality.

“I hope 78 isn’t the final number,” the QB commented, adding the laughing emoji for good measure.

Brady is likely just joking around, having some more offseason fun on social media. But does the quarterback know something we don’t? The soap opera continues.