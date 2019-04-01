



DANVERS (CBS) — Mass. State Police announced Monday that two women involved in a road rage incident on Route 128 in Danvers will be criminally charged. The fight was caught on camera by another woman driving by.

Both women, a 64-year-old from Beverly and a 33-year-old from Gloucester, will be charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct. They have not been publicly identified.

The 33-year-old also faces charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, stopping on a state highway, and assault. Her assault and battery charge specifies that the person was over 60.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles has received “immediate threat” reports for both women meaning they will have to go to the RMV to “obtain an active status on their driver’s licenses,” said State Police.

The woman will be summonsed and appear in Salem District Court at a later date.