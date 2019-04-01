  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News


BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason is just about over for the New England Patriots. The defending Super Bowl champs will be back on the field in just two weeks.

The NFL announced the offseason workout schedules for each team on Monday, with the Patriots among the 22 teams set to begin their offseason program on April 15. Here is their full schedule for offseason workouts:

Offseason Workout Program:  April 15
OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-30, June 10-11
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Both the offseason workout program and OTAs are voluntary, and quarterback Tom Brady is not expected to attend those session for the second straight year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s