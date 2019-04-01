



BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason is just about over for the New England Patriots. The defending Super Bowl champs will be back on the field in just two weeks.

The NFL announced the offseason workout schedules for each team on Monday, with the Patriots among the 22 teams set to begin their offseason program on April 15. Here is their full schedule for offseason workouts:

Offseason Workout Program: April 15

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-30, June 10-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Both the offseason workout program and OTAs are voluntary, and quarterback Tom Brady is not expected to attend those session for the second straight year.