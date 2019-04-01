



BOSTON (CBS) — Five years after his historic Boston Marathon victory, Meb Keflezighi will be back on Marathon Monday to serve a special role for the 123rd running of the race.

Keflezighi, who in 2014 became the first American man to win the Boston Marathon since 1983, will serve as this year’s Grand Marshall and lead the way for the 30,000 runners on their journey from Hopkinton to Boston, the Boston Athletic Association announced on Monday.

“We are proud to welcome back Meb on the five year anniversary of his triumphant victory,” B.A.A. CEO Tom Grilk said in a release. “Running to the chants of ‘USA! USA!’, Meb’s victory five years ago was a symbolic moment that transcended sports. Meb helped our entire community celebrate the resilient and determined spirit of Boston, and we look forward to having him back in Boston as Grand Marshal of this year’s race.”

As Grand Marshall, the four-time Olympian will once again lead the field over the 26.2-mile course, this time riding in an INFINITI QX50, the official vehicle of the Boston Marathon. He will also serve as a John Hancock Elite Athlete Ambassador, cheering on participants and making several appearances at various functions, including at the Boston Marathon Expo, Runner Seminar Series, and at the Boston Marathon Fan Fest on Copley Square Park.

Keflezighi is the only athlete in history to have won both the Boston and New York City Marathons and an Olympic Marathon medal. He won the 2014 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:08:37, a significant victory considering it came one year after the tragic acts of April 15, 2013. Keflezighi sported the names of those lost on his bib number as he ran in front towards Boylston Street.

He ran last year’s Boston Marathon as a member of Team MR8 in honor of Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

