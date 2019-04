BOSTON (CBS) – About 30 teenagers on bicycles rode through the O’Neill Tunnel in traffic over the weekend.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was captured on video by a driver.

#NEW: Cell phone video captured a large group of bicyclists riding inside the O'Neill Tunnel on Saturday. @MassStatePolice say about 30 bicyclists entered the tunnel from the Leverett Circle. Troopers were able to force them out at South Station where they disbursed and fled. pic.twitter.com/SawXVqhCrs — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 1, 2019

State Police say the kids entered the tunnel from Leverett Circle. Troopers caught up with them and forced them out at the South Station exit.

“Once out of the tunnel they disbursed and fled. We didn’t pursue for obvious safety reasons,” State Police said in a statement.