



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is weighing in on the controversy surrounding former Vice President and potential 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is defending his interactions with women.

Nevada Democrat Lucy Flores alleges that Biden put his hands on her shoulders and kissed her on the back of the head during a 2014 campaign rally, making her uncomfortable. Biden has said he didn’t recall the incident, but it was never his intention to make women feel discomfort and if he did so, “I will listen respectfully.”

Speaking to reporters after an event in Brighton on Monday, Walsh said Biden respects women.

“I think the vice president is being clear in his statement that he respects everybody, he respects women,” Walsh said. “I don’t know exactly what happened in that particular case that’s alleged.”

Biden has called Walsh “a close friend” and one of the best mayors in the country. He presided over the Walsh’s second inauguration in 2018.

“With Vice President Biden, he’s a very emotional person. I witnessed it myself during the marathon when he was here for the one-year anniversary, he’s a very emotional person,” Walsh said. “I’ll let the pundits talk about it as far as how he’ll move forward, but I think the bottom line is we have to respect women and their rights. I think the vice president is explaining what happened in this particular case, or explaining what his position is. We live in a tough world right now, to be quite honest with you.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who would be competing with Biden for the Democratic nomination if he does decide to enter the race, said she believes Flores and “Joe Biden needs to give an answer.”

The Hartford Courant on Monday reported that a woman is alleging that Biden “touched her inappropriately and rubbed noses with her” during a 2009 political fundraiser in Connecticut.

