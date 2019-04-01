BOSTON (CBS) — A man has serious injuries after a stabbing took place in Dorchester Monday morning. Police responded to Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road around 10:15 a.m.

Boston police have tapped off the corner of Columbia Road in Dorchester. @wbz The crime scene response truck is here. pic.twitter.com/BbE6p1Yr1r — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 1, 2019

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of his injuries was initially reported as life-threatening but that was later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, police blocked off part of the intersection with crime scene tape. The road, which is across from Franklin Park Zoo, has since reopened.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time and no other information is available.

One nearby business owner told WBZ-TV he saw police pick up what looked like a large knife from the street.