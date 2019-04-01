BROOKLINE (CBS) — A woman was injured while participating in an e-scooter demonstration in Brookline Monday. The town is the first in Mass. to launch a rentable e-scooter program.

Brookline community members are taking the first e-scooter rides around town. Brookline is the first town in Mass to have rentable scooters. pic.twitter.com/G7KUfXX6Jo — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) April 1, 2019

A ceremonial ride around Town Hall took place around 9:30 a.m. Shortly into the event, a woman fell and appeared to cut her head.

She was treated on the scene and then taken away in an ambulance but is expected to be OK.

During the e-scooter demonstration, a woman fell while riding. Appears to have a cut to her head. Ambulance is now on scene. pic.twitter.com/gPkN11m0d1 — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) April 1, 2019

The woman was wearing a helmet.

Scooter operators Bird and Lime will place over 100 dockless scooters around Brookline for the pilot program. The town hopes the availability of the scooters will encourage fewer car rides.