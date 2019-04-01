Comments
BROOKLINE (CBS) — A woman was injured while participating in an e-scooter demonstration in Brookline Monday. The town is the first in Mass. to launch a rentable e-scooter program.
A ceremonial ride around Town Hall took place around 9:30 a.m. Shortly into the event, a woman fell and appeared to cut her head.
She was treated on the scene and then taken away in an ambulance but is expected to be OK.
The woman was wearing a helmet.
Scooter operators Bird and Lime will place over 100 dockless scooters around Brookline for the pilot program. The town hopes the availability of the scooters will encourage fewer car rides.