FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution Unified soccer team got its season underway in Foxboro. It is the fourth year the New England Revolution and the Special Olympics have joined forces to create the team.

Local athletes with and without intellectual disabilities practiced at a clinic with Revolution players at the Empower Field House Sunday.

They will return to Gillette Stadium next month to sign contracts and will represent the Revs through the 2019 season.

Last week, the Trump administration proposed cutting the $18 million of funding the federal government awards the Special Olympics a year. Days later and after backlash, President Trump said he reversed the proposal so that the organization could continue to be funded.

Organizers and attendees of Sunday’s clinic said Special Olympics is about more than just sports.

Mary Beth McMahon, of Special Olympics of Mass., said, “What we do is really important in schools, not just for on the playing field but off the playing field, and what we’re doing in schools is we’re helping people see peoples abilities.”

Andrew Farrell, a defender for the Revolution, added, “For Special Olympics, it’s important for everyone to be welcome in this country and to be able to do what they love to do.”