BOSTON (CBS) – Four people were injured in a stabbing outside of a bar in Boston’s Financial District. All four people are expected to survive.

Police investigate a stabbing in Boston’s Financial District. (WBZ-TV)

Three people were taken to the hospital from outside of Society on High and a fourth walked into a hospital with minor injuries. One person initially was believed to have life-threatening injuries, but has since been upgraded and is expected to survive.

The stabbing led to a gruesome scene. Cleanup crews were still on scene as of 9 a.m.

Four people were injured in a stabbing outside Society on High. (WBZ-TV)

The street was reopened after being closed for an extended period of time.

Police have not released the identities of the people involved.

