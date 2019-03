METHUEN (CBS) – A car slammed through a pump at a Methuen gas station Sunday morning after a crash with another vehicle nearby.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Green and Haverhill Streets.

One of the cars careened into a pump at the nearby Mobil station on Haverhill Street. The gas pump was completely torn away from the island.

The crash resulted in only minor injuries.