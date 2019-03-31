HOLLIS, N.H. (CBS) – The death of a man and a woman in Hollis, N.H. has been under investigation by the Attorney General’s office.

Police and the A.G. announced the deaths Saturday and identified those involved as 41-year-old Alisa Mayo and 51-year-old Brian McDonough on Sunday.

Autopsies determined Mayo died from a gunshot wound to the head. It was ruled a homicide. McDonough also died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide, a statement from the A.G. said.

“At this point in the investigation it appears that Mr. McDonough shot and killed Ms. Mayo, and then shot and killed himself. The two were known to one-another, and their bodies were discovered by police during a welfare check of the residence in which they were found,” the statement read.