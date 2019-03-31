  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hollis New Hampshire News, Hollis Police Department

HOLLIS, N.H. (CBS) – The death of a man and a woman in Hollis, N.H. has been under investigation by the Attorney General’s office.

Police and the A.G. announced the deaths Saturday and identified those involved as 41-year-old Alisa Mayo and 51-year-old Brian McDonough on Sunday.

Autopsies determined Mayo died from a gunshot wound to the head. It was ruled a homicide. McDonough also died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide, a statement from the A.G. said.

“At this point in the investigation it appears that Mr. McDonough shot and killed Ms. Mayo, and then shot and killed himself. The two were known to one-another, and their bodies were discovered by police during a welfare check of the residence in which they were found,” the statement read.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s