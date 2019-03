LOWELL (CBS) — Lowell police are searching for a gunman after a woman was shot on Cork Street Sunday afternoon. The woman was shot twice in the back, according to police, and transported to a Boston hospital.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 19 or 20 years old, and wearing a black hoodie. He ran away toward Adams Street.

No other details are available at this time.