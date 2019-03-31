



BOSTON (CBS) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on a Ugandan citizen be detained after he was arrested Saturday and charged with raping a woman on the Esplanade in Boston.

Daudah Mayanja, 37, is charged with two counts of rape.

The woman called police to report the incident around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Mayanja was ordered held on $25,000 bail initially. But on Sunday, State Police said ICE placed a detainer and increased Mayanja’s bail to $100,000.

Police said Mayanja remains in custody. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

In a statement on Sunday, Uber said “What’s been reported is horrible and something no one should ever go through. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”