STOUGHTON (CBS) – About two dozen patients had to be evacuated from Curahealth facility in Stoughton on Sunday due to a pipe burst on the first floor.

A total of 22 people were removed from the building around 10 a.m. Many of the evacuated patients are on life support.

The patients were taken to various hospitals in the area.

No injuries were reported. Water was shut off at the facility, but will be restored soon.