BRAINTREE (CBS) — The southbound side of Interstate-93 was shut down Sunday night after a person was hit by a car in Braintree. The victim has life-threatening injuries.

Mass. State Police could be seen searching a wooded area near the highway for evidence. It’s unclear why the person was on the road.

Traffic was delayed heavily and cars were being diverted to Route 37. All lanes were reopened by 10:40 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.