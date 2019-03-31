  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bird strike, Boston Logan Airport, Boston News

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-to-New York flight has had to return to Boston after a bird strike.

An American Airlines spokesman said in an emailed statement that Flight 2163 to LaGuardia took off from Logan International Airport at 10:08 a.m. Sunday and landed safely 11 minutes later and taxied to the gate.

The pilot reported striking a flock of geese.

The flight had 99 passengers and a crew of four.

The passengers boarded a replacement aircraft that took off at 11:52 a.m.

The jet, an Embraer E190, was evaluated by maintenance staff.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s