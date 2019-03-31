BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-to-New York flight has had to return to Boston after a bird strike.

An American Airlines spokesman said in an emailed statement that Flight 2163 to LaGuardia took off from Logan International Airport at 10:08 a.m. Sunday and landed safely 11 minutes later and taxied to the gate.

The pilot reported striking a flock of geese.

The flight had 99 passengers and a crew of four.

The passengers boarded a replacement aircraft that took off at 11:52 a.m.

The jet, an Embraer E190, was evaluated by maintenance staff.

