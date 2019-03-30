BOSTON (CBS) — Mass. State Police said they arrested an Uber driver after a woman reported being raped by a man near the Esplanade early Saturday morning. Daudah Mayanja, 37, of Waltham, was charged with two counts of rape.

The news has some rideshare users shaken.

“I think it’s shocking, and it’s really scary because we are young college students and we do take Ubers or Lyft frequently,” said one local college student.

One local college student said she takes precautions when using a rideshare service. “I usually just tell people where I’m going or pretend to be on the phone telling someone where I’m going.”

Another local college student said she’s frustrated that she has to worry about the issue. “I think it’s sad, like literally, because we don’t have cars here so Uber is a huge, like, way that we get places. So just, like, thinking that we even have to worry about something like that, it’s sad and it’s frightening.”

Uber said in a statement, “What’s been reported is horrible and something no one should ever go through. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”

State Police received the report around 1:15 a.m. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“State Police Crime Scene Services personnel and an MSP chemist collected potential evidence for forensic analysis,” said a statement from State Police.

Mayanja is being held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday.