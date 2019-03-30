  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Mass. State Police said they arrested an Uber driver after a woman reported being raped by a man near the Esplanade early Saturday morning. Daudah Mayanja, 37, of Waltham, was charged with two counts of rape.

State Police received the report around 1:15 a.m.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“State Police Crime Scene Services personnel and an MSP chemist collected potential evidence for forensic analysis,” said a statement from State Police. No further information is available at this time.

Mayanja is being held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday.

