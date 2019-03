BILLERICA (CBS) – The skunk who had his head stuck in a beer can Thursday is fully recovered.

Billerica Animal Control tweeted the skunk’s release back into the wild Saturday afternoon.

After sobering up, our Bud Light skunk has decided to ditch the can and stick with his simple look. He was very pleased to be released back in his natural environment. pic.twitter.com/SWl3uO7wrb — Animal Control (@BillericaAC) March 30, 2019

The skunk, who was found with a Bud Light can stuck on his head, was taken to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton on Thursday.

He was sedated so they could remove the can – and not get sprayed by the skunk. He was kept a couple of days for observation.