Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Massachusetts State Police, Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) — A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate-495 in Middleboro Friday afternoon. Mass. State Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Jennifer Ryan of New Bedford.

According to State Police, Ryan was headed north on I-495 just before Exit 3 when her Ford Explorer veered off the highway and hit a tree in the median.

“Following that crash, the vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed,” said a statement from Mass. State Police.

Mass. State Police investigated a fatal crash on I-495 in Middleboro (WBZ-TV)

Ryan, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was backed up for miles as crews investigated. No word yet on what caused the crash.

