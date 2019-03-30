  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Gov. Charlie Baker, President Trump, reproductive health, Women's Health

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill approving $8 million to offset the potential loss of federal funding to women’s reproductive health organizations under a new Trump administration rule.

Baker said the measure “ensures women’s health providers across Massachusetts will continue to have access to these critical funds” by closing any gap in the family planning program known as Title X.

The Republican signed the bill Friday, a day after the Senate enacted it on a 33-5 vote. The House approved it by a 140-14 vote on Wednesday, where 20 Republicans joined the vast majority of Democrats to back it.

The new federal rule, derided as a “gag rule” by critics, would prohibit federally funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals or sharing office space with abortion providers.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s