March 30, 2019
A national day of action challenges Massachusetts and other states to fight the skyrocketing teen use of Juul and other e-cigarettes! March 20 was a day of action, as local youth joined the nationwide campaign Kick Butts Day asking other youth to say no to Juul and e-cigarettes in general. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with campaign spokesperson Gustavo Torrez on the English version and with Abigail Sasser on the Spanish version.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
KICK BUTTS NATIONAL CAMPAIGN
www.tobaccofreekids.org
www.kickbuttsday.org
Social Media: @tobaccofreekids
