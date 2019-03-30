



A national day of action challenges Massachusetts and other states to fight the skyrocketing teen use of Juul and other e-cigarettes! March 20 was a day of action, as local youth joined the nationwide campaign Kick Butts Day asking other youth to say no to Juul and e-cigarettes in general. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with campaign spokesperson Gustavo Torrez on the English version and with Abigail Sasser on the Spanish version.

Watch Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

KICK BUTTS NATIONAL CAMPAIGN

www.tobaccofreekids.org

www.kickbuttsday.org

Social Media: @tobaccofreekids

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook.com/Yadires

Twitter: @YadiresNS

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

