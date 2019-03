BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Police said they have busted a major drug ring in the city.

Police tweeted out Saturday that they seized more than a half a kilo of cocaine and a gun.

Brockton PD busted a major drug ring & seized more than a half a kilo of coke and a gun. The drugs have a street value of more than $60K. Thanks to @MassStatePolice CINRET and city detectives for taking a dealer and his drugs off the streets.@MayorBillCarp@PlymouthSheriff pic.twitter.com/9gngcc5Aml — Brockton Police (@BrocktonPolice) March 30, 2019

Police said the cocaine had a street value of $60,000.

Police did not identify the people arrested in the incident, nor did they specify what they would be charged with.