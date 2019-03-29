



WALTHAM (CBS) – An out-of-control car crashed into a home in Waltham overnight.

The sedan smashed through a fence and then into a van, pushing it into the side of a house on Wayne Avenue around midnight Friday.

The force of the impact crushed part of the home’s brick wall and tore off the back of the van, which was parked in the driveway.

The home owner, Anthony Susi, told WBZ-TV everyone inside was okay and they’ll be able to stay in the house.

Anthony Susi can’t believe the damage to his home after a car smashed through his fence and into his van, pushing it into the side of his house. #wbz #waltham pic.twitter.com/sOd9WWOnsP — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 29, 2019

The car, which ended up with heavy front end damage, was towed away.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition or what caused the crash.