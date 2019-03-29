  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Anthony Susi, Boston News, Waltham News


WALTHAM (CBS) – An out-of-control car crashed into a home in Waltham overnight.

The sedan smashed through a fence and then into a van, pushing it into the side of a house on Wayne Avenue around midnight Friday.

Anthony Susi’s van and home were damaged in the crash. (WBZ-TV)

The force of the impact crushed part of the home’s brick wall and tore off the back of the van, which was parked in the driveway.

The home owner, Anthony Susi, told WBZ-TV everyone inside was okay and they’ll be able to stay in the house.

The car, which ended up with heavy front end damage, was towed away.

The car after the crash in Waltham Friday. (WBZ-TV)

There’s no word on the driver’s condition or what caused the crash.

