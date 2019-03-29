



CONCORD, N.H. – Authorities have released the identities of the man and woman who were found dead in a Manchester, New Hampshire, hotel after a lengthy standoff with police.

Christian St. Cyr, 27, and Brandie Tarantino, 21, both died in the standoff, which began when two Drug Enforcement Administration officers and one Manchester Police officer arrived at the Quality Inn on John Devine Drive near the airport around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a wanted check on 51-year-old Stephen Marshall, of Manchester, and another man.

When officers approached the building, they say Marshall broke the window of a first-floor room from the inside. Marshall allegedly jumped out the window holding a semi-automatic gun and engaged the officers.

Marshall, who had a lengthy criminal history including multiple drug arrests, was shot during the exchange and later died at Elliot Hospital. An autopsy of Marshall revealed he died from “multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk and extremities,” according to a state medical examiner.

St. Cyr and Tarantino remained inside the hotel room. The hotel was evacuated and a standoff began. Throughout the course of the next several hours, at least one person fired shots out the shattered window at police.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, police officers were able to make entry to the first-floor hotel room, where they found St. Cyr and Tarantino dead.

Autopsies of St. Cyr and Tarantino are scheduled for Friday.