BILLERICA (CBS) – They say a picture is worth a thousand words.
And this is why they say that:
The animal control department for Billerica and Tewksbury posted this picture on their Twitter account Thursday night.
A skunk with its head stuck in a beer can.
“Skunked beer.” Get it?
They said the skunk was taken to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton, where he will be sedated so they can remove the Bud Light can – and not get sprayed by the skunk.
From there the little guy will be monitored for a few days. And he may need the rest if the can was full when he found it.