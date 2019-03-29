WILMINGTON – A Planet Fitness Staff member and an off-duty nurse jumped into action when a man collapsed at the gym Thursday.

Police and fire departments rushed to Planet Fitness on Thursday morning for an unresponsive 60-year-old man.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a Planet Fitness staff member and an off-duty nurse performing CPR on the man. They had also used a defibrillator in the gym. Police took over CPR until Wilmington firefighters arrived.

The man began breathing on his own and regained consciousness before he reached the hospital.

“We want to commend the Planet Fitness staff member and the nurse for their quick actions which undoubtedly contributed to saving the man’s life,” the Wilmington Police Department said in a statement.