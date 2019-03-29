



BOSTON (CBS) – A man is facing assault charges after police say he put on a mask, stared at a commuter, then punched him, knocking him onto the tracks at an Orange Line station.

Transit Police were called to the Green Street MBTA station in Jamaica Plain around 7 a.m. Wednesday after the incident.

Officers said 30-year-old David Joress of Brighton put a face mask on outside the station, “sternly” glared at a 31-year-old man and then the two “exchanged words.”

The man then went to the inbound platform to wait for his train and that’s when investigators say Joress punched him in the side of the head, knocking him down onto the tracks about five feet below. Police said the man, who was not identified, was temporarily knocked out.

Joress was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court and ordered to return May 3.