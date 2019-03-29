



BOSTON (CBS) — There is a lot of curiosity surrounding Greg Schianio’s abrupt resignation from the New England Patriots on Thursday. Schiano cited a need to “spend more time on my faith and family,” but some are skeptical.

It is certainly odd that someone would step down from a job they were never formally announced to have. And since people want some juicy drama with anything and everything that involves the New England Patriots, many are hoping that Schiano’s departure from New England involves some sort of issue with the team or head coach Bill Belichick. Or given that Schiano mentioned spending more time with his faith and family, some speculate a scandal may soon be coming from his household.

Sorry, soap opera fans. That doesn’t appear to be the case in this instance. Albert Breer of The MMQB, an alumnus of Ohio State (where Schiano served as defensive coordinator last year), said it is exactly what the coach said: He wants to be close to his family.

“My understand is this is pretty much exactly how he laid it out in the statement; this is family related,” Breer said during his Friday morning appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich. “He has a daughter who is a big-time soccer recruit, and will wind up going to a really big school for soccer. [She is in high school] and I think that was a factor. Picking up and moving his family was a factor, and a piece of this at the very least.”

Breer said that maybe Schiano didn’t like the dynamic in New England, but that is purely speculation.

“What you can speculate on of course is the idea the Bill’s defensive coordinators don’t have a lot of autonomy. Greg has been a head coach and is used to having a lot of autonomy,” said Breer. “But I think it’s probably more about the family than anything else, that is at least that is my understanding. But I would leave the possibility open that part of this had to do with how he fit into the staff as well.”

“It’s a strange situation and I’m not trying to downplay that part of it,” Breer continued. “But as far as I can tell right now, there is nothing crazy about this one. … Maybe there is [a scandal], but I haven’t been able to find it. I know a lot of people at the Ohio State program, and the idea that he would do this and pull the plug because his family is important to them doesn’t seem foreign to them.”

So there you have it. There was no falling out with Belichick, or fear of coaching Michael Bennett for Schiano. The 52-year-old changed his mind and instead opted to do what’s best for his family. It all mirrors Josh McDaniels’ decision to accept the head coaching position in Indianapolis two years ago, before leaving them at the altar to remain in New England, citing his family.

Now we just wait to see if Belichick will name himself the next defensive coordinator of the Patriots.