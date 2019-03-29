  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, College Admissions Scam


BOSTON (CBS/AP) — More than a dozen parents charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme are due in court.

They are expected to make initial appearances Friday in federal court in Boston.

Thirteen parents charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme are due in federal court Friday (Photo Courtesy: CBS This Morning)

They’re among 33 prominent parents charged in what authorities have called the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.

Authorities say the parents paid an admission consultant to rig their children’s test scores and bribe coaches at sought-after schools.

Among the parents expected in court are a couple accused of paying $200,000 to fake their daughter’s volleyball records and a father who allegedly paid $75,000 to have his son’s ACT exam answers corrected, according to CBS News.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are charged in the case but are not scheduled to appear in court until next week. They have not publicly addressed the allegations.

On Thursday, former Yale University women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith became the third person to plead guilty in the case.

The admissions consultant at the center of the scheme has also pleaded guilty.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s