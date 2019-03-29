BOSTON (CBS) — Police are looking for the driver who stole an Amtrak truck in Boston Friday, hit a woman and took off.

Amtrak said the pickup was stolen from a work site just before noon and a short time later it struck a light pole, a parked car and then a woman near the Moakley Federal Court House in the Seaport. The driver ran off.

The woman was carried away on a stretcher with what appeared to be a leg injury. Amtrak said her injuries were not “life-threatening.”

An Amtrak spokesperson told WBZ-TV they are working with Boston Police to find the driver.