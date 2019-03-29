Filed Under:Amtrak, Boston News, Moakley Federal Courthouse, Woman Hit By Car

BOSTON (CBS) — Police are looking for the driver who stole an Amtrak truck in Boston Friday, hit a woman and took off.

Amtrak said the pickup was stolen from a work site just before noon and a short time later it struck a light pole, a parked car and then a woman near the Moakley Federal Court House in the Seaport. The driver ran off.

Police searched an Amtrak pickup truck Friday (WBZ-TV)

The woman was carried away on a stretcher with what appeared to be a leg injury. Amtrak said her injuries were not “life-threatening.”

First responders rushed to the aid of a woman outside federal court Friday (WBZ-TV)

An Amtrak spokesperson told WBZ-TV they are working with Boston Police to find the driver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s