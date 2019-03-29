



BELLINGHAM (CBS) — A Bellingham teacher initially accused in Nov. of secretly recording a 14-year-old boy in a bathroom faced a judge again Thursday. This time, Scott McDonald, 38, was arraigned on 61 charges related to secret recordings of unsuspecting teenaged boys.

Charges include secretly recording a nude or partially nude person, enticing a child, and posing a child for lascivious intent.

“McDonald created these recordings over the course of several years by utilizing his position as a teacher and coach at the Bellingham Memorial Middle School,” said a Facebook post by Bellingham Police. The videos date back to at least 2012.

Through months of investigation, 20 victims have been identified, police said. “Detective Kirby has combed through hours of videos she recovered as a result of a search warrant she executed on McDonald’s residence and electronic devices. Unfortunately there are many more victims depicted in the videos that we have yet to identify.”

“If you, or someone you know, have reason to believe that you may have been recorded by McDonald without your consent, Detective Kirby is interested in speaking to you,” said police.

Amy Kirby can be reached at 508-966-1212 or akirby@bellinghamma.org.

McDonald has been on leave since Nov. 9. In the past, he told police he had a terrible addiction and admitted to attempting suicide.