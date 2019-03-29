Filed Under:Andover News, Boston News, MSPCA, MSPCA Nevins Farm

ANDOVER (CBS) — Three calves are safe and en route to MSPCA at Nevin’s Farm Friday afternoon after they were seen wandering in Andover earlier in the day.

Mass. State Police alerted the public to the loose cows in Harold Parker State Forest around 1 p.m.

The MSPCA believes the cows were abandoned.

With the help of State Police, Andover Police, North Reading Police, and MSPCA staff, the calves were captured a little over an hour later.

Once they are at Nevins, the cows will settle into a barn with food and water. If an owner does not come forward, they will likely be put up for adoption.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s