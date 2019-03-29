ANDOVER (CBS) — Three calves are safe and en route to MSPCA at Nevin’s Farm Friday afternoon after they were seen wandering in Andover earlier in the day.

Mass. State Police alerted the public to the loose cows in Harold Parker State Forest around 1 p.m.

In other news…..there are currently three loose cows 🐄 at the @MassDCR Harold Parker State Forest. Troopers are awaiting the MSPCA to arrive with a trailer. If anyone is missing a few calfs, have them mooooooove on over to the Methuen MSPCA where they will taken. pic.twitter.com/Ipoj1dThWT — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2019

The MSPCA believes the cows were abandoned.

With the help of State Police, Andover Police, North Reading Police, and MSPCA staff, the calves were captured a little over an hour later.

Once they are at Nevins, the cows will settle into a barn with food and water. If an owner does not come forward, they will likely be put up for adoption.