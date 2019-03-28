



BOSTON (CBS) – Can just the sight of coffee give you the same stimulating effects as drinking it? Research from the University of Toronto says “yes.”

Americans love coffee, and we’re constantly reminded of it through ads, driving by a Dunkin’ or sitting next to a colleague who’s sipping on a double espresso, and researchers wanted to know whether these reminders of coffee can arouse our brains – even if we’re not drinking it.

In four different studies, they found that yes, when people are exposed to coffee-related cues, their minds become more alert and attentive without actually drinking coffee.

Interestingly, they found that the effect was not as strong among people from Eastern cultures, where coffee tends to be less popular than tea.