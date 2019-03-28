BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski hadn’t been retired for five minutes before the entire world began speculating not if but when he’d return to the Patriots.

That’s not without reason, of course. He’s only 29 years old, and he proved in the Super Bowl that he can still play the game at its highest level.

Still, WBZ-TV sports producer Scott Sullivan advised that it’s best to not hold your breath for the return of No. 87 to the football field next fall.

“Oh I think he’s gone. I think he’s gone for good,” Sully said. “I’ve thought about it. I don’t think he’ll come back. I think he’s done for good. I think this was the right decision.”

Steve Burton presented a scenario of Tom Brady calling up Gronkowski midseason and asking for the tight end’s help on the field. Sully thinks Gronk won’t hesitate to give a stiff-arm to his quarterback.

“I think Gronk says, ‘Tommy, I love you, man. I’m all done!” Sully said. “I don’t think so. What you’re saying does make some sense and it’s a possibility, but I don’t see it. I think he’s done. … It’s the right thing. We’ve been saying it for a while. He’s 29 years old but he’s been beat up. He’s taken so many hits over the years. It’s a good time to hang it up. He’s got nothing left to prove. He’s won three Super Bowls, maybe the best tight end to ever play the game. There’s really no reason to go on.”

Sully and Steve also discussed Gronkowski’s place among the greatest tight ends in football history, the Pats getting bumped from the NFL’s opening night, and what the Patriots might do in the draft next month. Check it out in the video above!