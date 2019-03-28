HULL (CBS) – One home was destroyed and another heavily damaged by a raging fire Wednesday night in Hull.

Flames started around 9 p.m. on Nantasket Ave. Residents spent part of the night in the dark because of a gas leak in one of the homes that caught fire.

Power was shut off for every home down the street as a precaution.

Firefighters also had issues with one of the fire hydrants, and getting water to the scene was a problem.

By the time flames were out, one home was completely destroyed and half of a neighboring residence was severely damaged.

No one was injured. Six residents were impacted by the fire, but all made it out before firefighters arrived.