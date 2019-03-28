



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Visiting Chinatown in Boston, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Boston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a floral arranger to a sushi spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Chinatown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Thinking Cup

Photo: maria m./Yelp

Topping the list is Thinking Cup, a spot to score coffee and tea and more. Located at 165 Tremont St., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,107 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chaba Florists

Photo: nila m./Yelp

Next up is florist Chaba Florists, situated at 71 Stuart St. (between Tremont Street and Eliot Place). With five stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

3. Avana Sushi

Photo: brendan t./Yelp

Sushi bar and Japanese spot Avana Sushi is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 42 Beach St. (between Tyler Street and Harrison Avenue), four stars out of 938 reviews.

4. Q Restaurant

Photo: q restaurant/Yelp

Q Restaurant, a sushi bar and Chinese spot that offers hot pot and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 908 Yelp reviews. Head over to 660 Washington St. (between Boylston Square and Beach Street) to see for yourself.

5. Shabu-Zen

Photo: joseph c./Yelp

Check out Shabu-Zen, which has earned four stars out of 853 reviews on Yelp. You can find the do-it-yourself food spot, which offers hot pot and fondue, at 16 Tyler St. (between Beach and Kneeland streets).