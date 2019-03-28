Filed Under:Boston News, Manchester, Manchester New Hampshire, Manchester Police, Police Shooting, Police Standoff


MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – One person was shot and killed and two others are in an armed standoff with police at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers were called to the Quality Inn on John Devine Drive near the airport around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of shots fired. They said 51-year-old Stephen Marshall of Manchester started shooting at officers at the back of the hotel and was wounded. He later died at the hospital. No officers were hurt.

“We heard six to eight gunshots, within a matter of minutes, what 15 Manchester PD come flying in,” a man said.

Police evacuated and surrounded the hotel overnight. (WBZ-TV)

The hotel was evacuated and a standoff began overnight with two other people who have been shooting at officers from a first floor room.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

