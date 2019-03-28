



BOSTON (CBS) – Malcolm Mitchell became a beloved figure on and off the field after winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

He officially announced his retirement from the NFL last weekend, but he says New England will always feel like home and will play a huge role in the new chapter in his life.

“I loved every moment I spent in New England playing football,” Mitchell said in an interview with WBZ’s Paula Ebben and Liam Martin. “I loved the organization, loved the fans, loved the community. I really consider New England I place that I’ll always visit and be home in my heart. That’s not going to change.”

He is now helping to spread literacy and education in schools.

“This community means so much to me and with my time in New England I wanted to continue to share that message to help and encourage kids to grow up and accomplish whatever they want,” he said.

His organization, Read With Malcolm, aims to introduce book ownership to students in households where reading is not a priority and to improve literacy in schools with below grade-level reading skills.

“The reading rallies were designed to basically encourage reading and promote book ownership at a level that is just out of control, we call it a pep rally for reading,” he says. “I wanted to intertwine excitement, pop culture, energy, fun, just all of that into reading and we do that when we go to schools.”

He will be hosting a “Magical Evening of Literacy” at the Copley Plaza Hotel on Friday, March 29. For tickets CLICK HERE.