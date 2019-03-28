



BOSTON (CBS) — Greg Schiano’s tenure as Patriots defensive coordinator turned out to be very brief.

Schiano released a statement on Thursday saying that he’s stepping down from his position with the Patriots. Head coach Bill Belichick said he respects and appreciates Schiano.

“I have informed Mr. [Robert] Kraft and Coach Belichick that I am stepping down from my position at the Patriots,” Schiano said. “This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family. I don’t want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities.”

Belichick stated: “I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team. He is a friend who we support completely.”

📸 Bill Belichick and Greg Schiano at 2019 NFL Scouting Combine #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ssEaTW0klK — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) March 28, 2019

Schiano, 52, was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and 2013. He was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. Prior to his time in Tampa, he was the head coach at Rutgers, where he coached several players that would go on to become Patriots, as well as Belichick’s son, Steven — the current Patriots safety coach.

The Patriots this week added former linebacker Jerod Mayo to the defensive coaching staff.

A first for the Patriots: The club had never officially announced the hiring of Greg Schiano, yet today, they release a statement that Schiano is stepping down. In a taped interview w/ Mike Krzyzewski, Bill Belichick had raved about Schiano: "I think he'll be a great addition." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 28, 2019

Brian Flores, last year’s defensive play caller, departed New England to take the Miami head coaching job.

It’s not yet clear whom the Patriots might tab to run the defense in 2019. Offseason workouts can begin in mid-April, with the draft coming at the end of the month. Rookie minicamp will follow in early May.

The only defensive coach currently listed on the Patriots’ official website is Steve Belichick.