WESTWOOD (CBS) – University Avenue is shut down near the mall after a freight train derailed Thursday afternoon. The Exit 13 ramps on I-95 North and South are also closed.

A lost wheel caused the derailment of one of the train’s cars at around 1:27 p.m.

Advisory #Westwood @MassDOT says I-95 north and southbound exit 13 ramps are temporarily closed. This is due to an issue with a freight train on Harvard Street/University Ave corridor. Westwood First Responders on scene. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) March 28, 2019

There were no injuries.

University Avenue will be closed at Harvard Street. Westford Police say there is no information on when the road will re-open.