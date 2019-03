BOSTON (CBS) – A man was transported to Brigham & Women’s Hospital on advanced life support after a brush fire broke out in the Fenway area Thursday morning.

The man, who was suffering from burns, was rescued by firefighters.

Tower Ladder Ladder with survival suits went in the water to rescue a man that suffered burns. pic.twitter.com/egF36Xn4DA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 28, 2019

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. and ignited a grassy area surrounded by gardens in the Fens area. Firefighters put the fire out and worked to control hotspots.

Traffic in the area is still being rerouted in the area.

The cause of the fire has not been released.