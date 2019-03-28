By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox lefty Chris Sale was ace-like in his first inning of the 2019 season. The rest of his Opening Day start did not go so well.

After striking out all three Mariners he faced in the first inning, making them look silly on his famous slider, Sale got rocked the rest of the way for the defending World Series champs. He ended up allowing seven runs over just three innings of work, tied for the most runs he’s allowed since donning a Red Sox uniform.

The Red Sox took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the second, but it did not last long. Seattle’s Tim Beckham cut that lead in half when he deposited a juicy 93 fastball from Sale into the left field seats. After Sale retired Mallex Smith on a ground-out for the second out of the inning, things only got worse for the left-hander.

He walked No. 8 hitter David Freitas, which you never want to do with two outs. Dee Gordon singled on the very next pitch, and Sale followed by plunking Mitch Haniger to put a Mariner at every base. Domingo Santana roped a double to left field to plate a pair of runs and give Seattle a 3-2 lead, but Haniger was cut down at home trying to score from first for the inning’s final out.

Unfortunately for Sale and the Red Sox, the third inning was much, much worse. Encarnacion started things off with a seven-pitch at-bat that ended with him sending an 84 MPH change-up 414 feet to straightaway center field. Sale got Jay Bruce swinging for the inning’s first out, but followed that up with a five-pitch walk to Ryan Healy. Up came Beckham, who once again crushed Sale’s offering, demolishing a 92 MPH fastball for a two-run blast to center.

Seattle tacked on a sacrifice fly before Sale recorded his final out of the evening. He walked off the mound with his team down 7-2.

Sale’s final line for Opening Day: 3 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 3 HR, 4 K. He needed 76 pitches to get his nine outs on the night.

It’s not the way anyone wanted to see Sale start the 2019 season, not after he just signed a four-year extension last week, and especially after he struggled throughout the second half of his 2018 campaign. Thursday night was the first multi-homer game for the lefty since last April, when he gave up a pair of blasts to the Blue Jays in Toronto. That was his only multi-homer game of the season, so maybe Sale was just getting his bad start out of the way early this season.

Sale’s fastball was hovering around 94 MPH in the first inning, and he got six swing-and-misses in the frame (five off of his devastating slider). But his fastball dipped to the low 90’s from there on out, and he left too many of them over the juicy part of the plate. The Mariners made him pay, and sent him to the showers early.

“Velocity wasn’t up there. I think he only commanded his change-up today,” Boston manager Alex Cora said during a mid-game interview, not sounding too worried about his ace. “Just a bad one.”

Sale likely won’t be very pleased with his outing when this one goes into the books, but at least he has a full season to make up for Thursday night’s stinker.