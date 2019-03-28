  • WBZ TVOn Air

Boston Calling, Boston News, Kenneth Brissette, Timothy Sullivan


BOSTON (CBS) – Two aides to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh might face trial after all. A federal judge has just reversed a decision that had dismissed the extortion charges against Timothy Sullivan and Kenneth Brissette.

Kenneth Brissette leaves federal court in Boston, May 19, 2016. (Photo credit: John Blanding / The Boston Globe)

Both men were accused of trying to bully a production company into using union labor for the Boston Calling festival. A U.S. District judge dismissed the charges because the government would have to prove the men personally benefited from the alleged extortion. An appeals court vacated that decision Thursday night.

Timothy Sullivan, Boston’s Chief of Staff of Intergovernmental Affairs (WBZ-TV)

The city employees were on paid leave for nearly two years. The I-Team reported Sullivan and Brissette’s leave cost taxpayers more than $410,000 before they quietly returned to work at City Hall.

There has been no comment yet from the attorneys for the two men.

